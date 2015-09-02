A psychic doctor, John Clancy, works with an FBI special agent in search of a serial killer. After having lived in isolation for two years, since the death of his daughter, Clancy is asked by his friend Joe, an FBI special agent to help him solve several murders committed by a serial killer.
|Abbie Cornish
|Agent Katherine Cowles
|Jeffrey Dean Morgan
|Agent Joe Merriweather
|Colin Farrell
|Charles Ambrose
|Anthony Hopkins
|John Clancy
|Marley Shelton
|Laura Merriwether
|Kenny Johnson
|David Raymond
