2015

Solace

  • Thriller
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 2nd, 2015

Studio

Venture Forth

A psychic doctor, John Clancy, works with an FBI special agent in search of a serial killer. After having lived in isolation for two years, since the death of his daughter, Clancy is asked by his friend Joe, an FBI special agent to help him solve several murders committed by a serial killer.

Cast

Abbie CornishAgent Katherine Cowles
Jeffrey Dean MorganAgent Joe Merriweather
Colin FarrellCharles Ambrose
Anthony HopkinsJohn Clancy
Marley SheltonLaura Merriwether
Kenny JohnsonDavid Raymond

View Full Cast >

Images