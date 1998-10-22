Sergeant Todd is a veteran soldier for an elite group of the armed forces. After being defeated by a new breed of genetically engineered soldiers, he is dumped on a waste planet and left for dead. He soon interacts with a group of crash survivors who lead out a peaceful existence. The peace is broken as the new soldiers land on the planet to eliminate the colony, which Sergeant Todd must defend.
|Kurt Russell
|Todd
|Jason Scott Lee
|Caine 607
|Jason Isaacs
|Colonel Mekum
|Connie Nielsen
|Sandra
|Sean Pertwee
|Mace
|Gary Busey
|Church
