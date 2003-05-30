2003

Soldier's Girl

  • Drama
  • Romance
  • Crime

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

May 30th, 2003

Studio

Bachrach/Gottlieb Productions

The true story of Soldier’s Girl, which takes place in Fort Campbell, KY, tells the heart-wrenching story of the life and tragic death of soldier Barry Winchell. His love for Calpernia Addams, a beautiful transgendered nightclub performer was misunderstood by fellow soldiers and eventually leads to his brutal death.

Cast

Troy GarityBarry Winchell
Shawn HatosyJustin Fisher
Andre BraugherSergeant Carlos Diaz
Merwin MondesirHenry Millens
Dan PetronijevicCollin Baker (as Daniel Petronijevic)
Mike RealbaEdgar Martinez

