The true story of Soldier’s Girl, which takes place in Fort Campbell, KY, tells the heart-wrenching story of the life and tragic death of soldier Barry Winchell. His love for Calpernia Addams, a beautiful transgendered nightclub performer was misunderstood by fellow soldiers and eventually leads to his brutal death.
|Troy Garity
|Barry Winchell
|Shawn Hatosy
|Justin Fisher
|Andre Braugher
|Sergeant Carlos Diaz
|Merwin Mondesir
|Henry Millens
|Dan Petronijevic
|Collin Baker (as Daniel Petronijevic)
|Mike Realba
|Edgar Martinez
