Soldiers in White

A young intern is drafted and placed in the Army Medical Corps as a buck private and is none too happy about it. Injured he is placed in the hospital and a Major comes by and explains how army doctors make important advances in medical science. The private is inspired and promises to make a good soldier. He is even more inspired when a nurse becomes his superior officer.
|William T. Orr
|Pvt. Johnny Allison
|John Litel
|Maj. Charles Anthony
|Eleanor Parker
|Nurse Ryan
|Ray Montgomery
|Johhny's Buddy
|Tod Andrews
|Young Medical Officer (as Michael Ames)
|Knox Manning
|Narrator (uncredited/voice)
