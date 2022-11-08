Not Available

Soldiers in White

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Warner Brothers Studios

    A young intern is drafted and placed in the Army Medical Corps as a buck private and is none too happy about it. Injured he is placed in the hospital and a Major comes by and explains how army doctors make important advances in medical science. The private is inspired and promises to make a good soldier. He is even more inspired when a nurse becomes his superior officer.

    Cast

    		William T. OrrPvt. Johnny Allison
    		John LitelMaj. Charles Anthony
    		Eleanor ParkerNurse Ryan
    		Ray MontgomeryJohhny's Buddy
    		Tod AndrewsYoung Medical Officer (as Michael Ames)
    		Knox ManningNarrator (uncredited/voice)

