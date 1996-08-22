An android fighting-machine (Mario Van Peebles) is charged with destroying a small brigade of rebels in a Latin American war who are fighting to maintain their freedom and protect their village. Contrary to his programming, Peebles decides to stay and assist the rebels in their plight. Having gained this information, his "creators" develop a more powerful android to try and defeat him.
|Barry Corbin
|General Clyde Haynes
|William Sadler
|Colonel Frank Madden / Improved Solo
|Jaime Osorio Gómez
|Sgt. Lorenzo the Tracker
|Demián Bichir
|Rio
|Seidy López
|Agela
|Abraham Verduzco
|Miguel the Kid
