1996

Solo

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 22nd, 1996

Studio

Orpheus Films

An android fighting-machine (Mario Van Peebles) is charged with destroying a small brigade of rebels in a Latin American war who are fighting to maintain their freedom and protect their village. Contrary to his programming, Peebles decides to stay and assist the rebels in their plight. Having gained this information, his "creators" develop a more powerful android to try and defeat him.

Cast

Barry CorbinGeneral Clyde Haynes
William SadlerColonel Frank Madden / Improved Solo
Jaime Osorio GómezSgt. Lorenzo the Tracker
Demián BichirRio
Seidy LópezAgela
Abraham VerduzcoMiguel the Kid

View Full Cast >

Images