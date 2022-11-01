Not Available

Solo for Clarinet

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Berlin, Germany. A cruel murder took place in an appartment building. Somebody bit off quite a piece of the victim's penis, who then, of course, lost a lot of blood, before being struck down at the head. Leading investigator Bernhard Kominka, being in stress due to a mentally retarded son and a problematic wife, seems to be the only one to see a lady in a red coat. After a while, his theory of her being the murderer may prove to be true, but the Cop also kind of fell in love with this new, interesting person in both of his lives: professional and private as well. Borders dissolve. His decision may be disastrous in any way.

Cast

Götz GeorgeBernhard 'Bernie' Kominka
Corinna HarfouchAnna Weller
Tim BergmannFreddie Bahlo
Barbara AuerLydia Kominka
Barbara RudnikJohanna Steinmann
Christian RedlThomas Hecht

