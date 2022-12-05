Not Available

Every time a new technology emerged, it changed our lives and our society. Today, this development is going faster than ever before. At the same time, the crises seem to be piling up on our only planet. What should we do? A group of the world’s leading scientists take up the fight and isolate themselves for ten days in a secluded spot in the desert of New Mexico to develop real solutions for today’s most urgent problems - and there is plenty to choose from. They come from all scientific disciplines and represent the environment, the economy, democracy, social media, education and artificial technologies. In just ten days, they want to start a movement with an ambitious goal: to secure the future of humanity through science, both in theory and in practice. Pernille Rose Grønkjær was given exclusive access to the ambitious think tank during the entire event last year.