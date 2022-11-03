Som and Bank: Bangkok for Sale

Not Available

Mak, a street urchin in Bangkok, dreams of being a tough gangster. He earns some money as a drugs runner. One day he meets a young prostitute, who turns out to live nearby and they fall in love. After he has delivered a large batch of drugs to a rich man on the other side of town, they can suddenly afford new clothes, luxury mobile phones and expensive sunglasses. Made reckless, Mak and his partners use the girl for an even bigger delivery to the same rich man. But then everything goes terribly wrong... Written by Anonymous Som is a student working her way through school as prostitute. Bank is a drug dealer. But both are actually nice people, just trying to make it in life the best way they know how. They meet and decide to try and make it together. To get what they want, like a mobile phone, they try to pull off a big drug deal.