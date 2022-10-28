Not Available

Some Call It Loving

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Stanley Kubrick’s onetime right-hand man directs this perverse, sui generis take on the Sleeping Beauty story which made a splash at Cannes and had an undeniable influence on Kubrick’s Eyes Wide Shut. A jazz musician (Zalman King) falls in love with a comatose woman at a carny sideshow and takes her to his mansion to join his cabinet of sexual curiosities.

Cast

Zalman KingRobert Troy
Tisa FarrowJennifer
Richard PryorJeff
Logan RamseyCarnival Doctor
Pat PriestCarnival Nurse

