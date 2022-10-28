Some Call It Loving

Stanley Kubrick’s onetime right-hand man directs this perverse, sui generis take on the Sleeping Beauty story which made a splash at Cannes and had an undeniable influence on Kubrick’s Eyes Wide Shut. A jazz musician (Zalman King) falls in love with a comatose woman at a carny sideshow and takes her to his mansion to join his cabinet of sexual curiosities.
|Zalman King
|Robert Troy
|Tisa Farrow
|Jennifer
|Richard Pryor
|Jeff
|Logan Ramsey
|Carnival Doctor
|Pat Priest
|Carnival Nurse
