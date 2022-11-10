Some Girls Do

A series of unexplainable accidents befall the people and companies responsible for developing the world's first supersonic airliner. A British agent is sent to investigate and with the help of another agent uncovers a plot masterminded by Carl Petersen who stands to gain eight million pounds if the aircraft is not ready by a certain date.
|Richard Johnson
|Hugh Drummond
|Daliah Lavi
|Baroness Helga Hagen
|Beba Lončar
|Pandora
|James Villiers
|Carl Petersen
|Robert Morley
|Miss Mary
|Maurice Denham
|Mr. Dudley Mortimer
