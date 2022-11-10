Not Available

Some Girls Do

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Ashdown Film Productions

A series of unexplainable accidents befall the people and companies responsible for developing the world's first supersonic airliner. A British agent is sent to investigate and with the help of another agent uncovers a plot masterminded by Carl Petersen who stands to gain eight million pounds if the aircraft is not ready by a certain date.

Cast

Richard JohnsonHugh Drummond
Daliah LaviBaroness Helga Hagen
Beba LončarPandora
James VilliersCarl Petersen
Robert MorleyMiss Mary
Maurice DenhamMr. Dudley Mortimer

