Some Kind Of Hate

When a troubled teen is subjected to severe bullying, he accidentally conjures the vengeful ghost of Moira Karp. Once a teenage girl pushed to suicide, Moira is now an unstoppable force on a mission of gruesome retribution. But when she goes to far, he must prevent her from spiraling out of control in this passionate and vividly violent supernatural thriller.
|Sierra McCormick
|Moira
|Lexi Atkins
|Christine
|Spencer Breslin
|Isaac
|Noah Segan
|Krauss
|Ronen Rubinstein
|Lincoln Taggert
|Michael Polish
|Jack Iverson
