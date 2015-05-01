2015

Some Kind Of Hate

  • Horror
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 1st, 2015

Studio

Revek Entertainment

When a troubled teen is subjected to severe bullying, he accidentally conjures the vengeful ghost of Moira Karp. Once a teenage girl pushed to suicide, Moira is now an unstoppable force on a mission of gruesome retribution. But when she goes to far, he must prevent her from spiraling out of control in this passionate and vividly violent supernatural thriller.

Cast

Sierra McCormickMoira
Lexi AtkinsChristine
Spencer BreslinIsaac
Noah SeganKrauss
Ronen RubinsteinLincoln Taggert
Michael PolishJack Iverson

