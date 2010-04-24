Some Like It Hot

Two musicians witness a mob hit and struggle to find a way out of the city before they are found by the gangsters. Their only opportunity is to join an all-girl band as they leave on a tour. To make their getaway they must first disguise themselves as women, then keep their identities secret and deal with the problems this brings - such as an attractive bandmate and a very determined suitor.
|Marilyn Monroe
|Sugar Kane Kowalczyk
|Tony Curtis
|Joe (Josephine)
|Jack Lemmon
|Jerry (Daphne)
|George Raft
|Spats Colombo
|Pat O'Brien
|Det. Mulligan
|Joe E. Brown
|Osgood Fielding III
