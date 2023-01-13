Not Available

Somebody I Used to Know

    Director

    Dave Franco

    Screenwriter

    Release Date

    Studio

    Temple Hill Entertainment

    Workaholic TV producer Ally (Alison Brie) faces a major professional setback which sends her running to the comforts of her hometown. She spends a whirlwind evening reminiscing with her first love Sean (Jay Ellis) and starts to question everything about the person she's become. Things only get more confusing when she discovers Sean is getting married to Cassidy (Kiersey Clemons) whose confidence and creative convictions remind Ally of who she used to be. Directed by Dave Franco and written by Franco & Alison Brie, SOMEBODY I USED TO KNOW is an unconventional love story about three people who unexpectedly help each other rediscover who they really are, where they came from, and where they're going.

    Cast

    		Alison BrieAlly
    		Jay EllisSean
    		Kiersey ClemonsCassidy
    		Julie Hagerty
    		Haley Joel Osment
    		Amy Sedaris

