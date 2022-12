Not Available

Featuring over 30 interviews with members from bands such as Nomeansno, Dayglo Abortions, Neos, Show Business Giants, Red Tide, Infamous Scientists and many more, Somewhere to Go is a gritty and raw documentary film that does not simply focus on the past phenomenon of punk in Victoria BC but aims to explore the timeless themes of rebellion, ‘art for art’s sake’ and the integral role of music to culture, community and identity.