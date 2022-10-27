Son of Cain

Nico Albert is a very peculiar character teenager, with exceptional intelligence and a single obsession: chess. His parents, concerned about the anomalous attitude of his son, child psychologist hired Julio Beltran. Through therapy and common hobby chess, Julio will delve into the disturbing world of Nico and the complex relationships of this seemingly normal family.
|Jack Taylor
|Andrew Holsteter
|José Coronado
|Carlos Albert
|Maria Molins
|Coral Folch
|Julio Manrique
|Julio Beltrán
|David Solans
|Nico Albert
