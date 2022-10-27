Not Available

Son of Cain

  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Nico Albert is a very peculiar character teenager, with exceptional intelligence and a single obsession: chess. His parents, concerned about the anomalous attitude of his son, child psychologist hired Julio Beltran. Through therapy and common hobby chess, Julio will delve into the disturbing world of Nico and the complex relationships of this seemingly normal family.

Cast

Jack TaylorAndrew Holsteter
José CoronadoCarlos Albert
Maria MolinsCoral Folch
Julio ManriqueJulio Beltrán
David SolansNico Albert

