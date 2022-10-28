Son of Fury: The Story of Benjamin Blake

Sir Arthur Blake has inherited title and lands from his brother. He also has his orphaned nephew Benjamin working for him as a bonded servant. While he believes the lad was born out of wedlock and so cannot claim the inheritance, he is taking no chances. Benjamin eventually rebels against his uncle and sets sail to try and make his fortune. This may enable him to return to prove his claim to being the rightful heir to the estate.
|Gene Tierney
|Eve
|George Sanders
|Sir Arthur Blake
|Frances Farmer
|Isabel
|Elsa Lanchester
|Bristol Isabel
|Roddy McDowall
|Benjamin - as a Boy
|John Carradine
|Caleb Green
