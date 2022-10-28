1942

Son of Fury: The Story of Benjamin Blake

  • Action
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 28th, 1942

Studio

Not Available

Sir Arthur Blake has inherited title and lands from his brother. He also has his orphaned nephew Benjamin working for him as a bonded servant. While he believes the lad was born out of wedlock and so cannot claim the inheritance, he is taking no chances. Benjamin eventually rebels against his uncle and sets sail to try and make his fortune. This may enable him to return to prove his claim to being the rightful heir to the estate.

Cast

Gene TierneyEve
George SandersSir Arthur Blake
Frances FarmerIsabel
Elsa LanchesterBristol Isabel
Roddy McDowallBenjamin - as a Boy
John CarradineCaleb Green

