Son of Paleface

In this sequel to "The Paleface", Peter Potter Jr. and Mike 'The Torch' Delroy return as the lead characters. Junior Potter returns to claim his father's gold, which is nowhere to be found; Mike 'The Torch' Delroy is the luscious head of a gang of thieves; and Roy Barton is a federal marshal hot on Mike's trail.
|Jane Russell
|Mike 'The Torch' Delroy
|Roy Rogers
|Roy Barton
|Trigger
|Trigger, Roy Barton's Horse (as Trigger Smartest Horse in the Movies)
|Bill Williams
|Kirk
|Lloyd Corrigan
|Doc Lovejoy
|Paul E. Burns
|Ebenezer Hawkins
