Not Available

Songs and Saddles

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    An old rancher's property sites smack-dab on the site where a new highway is to be built, although he doesn't know it. Someone else does, however, and is determined to force the old man off his property in order to get the ranch for himself. The rancher's foster son returns home to help the old man keep his property and find out who is behind the scheme to take it from him.

    Cast

    		Henry RoquemoreLawyer Jed Hill
    		Walter WillsPop Turner
    		Karl HackettGeorge Morrow
    		Charles KingLewis Sheppard aka Falcon
    		John MertonRocky Renaut
    		John ElliottSheriff John Lawton

    Images