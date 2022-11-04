Songs and Saddles

An old rancher's property sites smack-dab on the site where a new highway is to be built, although he doesn't know it. Someone else does, however, and is determined to force the old man off his property in order to get the ranch for himself. The rancher's foster son returns home to help the old man keep his property and find out who is behind the scheme to take it from him.
|Henry Roquemore
|Lawyer Jed Hill
|Walter Wills
|Pop Turner
|Karl Hackett
|George Morrow
|Charles King
|Lewis Sheppard aka Falcon
|John Merton
|Rocky Renaut
|John Elliott
|Sheriff John Lawton
