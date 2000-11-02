Songs from the Second Floor

A film poem inspired by the Peruvian poet César Vallejo. A story about our need for love, our confusion, greatness and smallness and, most of all, our vulnerability. It is a story with many characters, among them a father and his mistress, his youngest son and his girlfriend. It is a film about big lies, abandonment and the eternal longing for companionship and confirmation.
|Lars Nordh
|Kalle
|Stefan Larsson
|Stefan
|Bengt C.W. Carlsson
|Lennart
|Torbjörn Fahlström
|Pelle Wigert
|Sten Andersson
|Lasse
|Rolando Núñez
|The foreigner (as Rolandp Nunez)
View Full Cast >