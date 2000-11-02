2000

Songs from the Second Floor

  • Drama
  • Comedy

November 2nd, 2000

SVT Drama

A film poem inspired by the Peruvian poet César Vallejo. A story about our need for love, our confusion, greatness and smallness and, most of all, our vulnerability. It is a story with many characters, among them a father and his mistress, his youngest son and his girlfriend. It is a film about big lies, abandonment and the eternal longing for companionship and confirmation.

Lars NordhKalle
Stefan LarssonStefan
Bengt C.W. CarlssonLennart
Torbjörn FahlströmPelle Wigert
Sten AnderssonLasse
Rolando NúñezThe foreigner (as Rolandp Nunez)

