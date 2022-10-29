Songs In Ordinary Time

Not Available

Based on Mary McGarry Morris' best-selling novel! A struggling mother takes in a mysterious stranger. Is she opening her heart to love ... or harboring a criminal? Mary Fermoyle is a divorcee who must work to keep her family from falling into the throes of poverty. Her vulnerability quickly becomes an easy target for smooth-talking con-man Omar Duvall, who seduces Mary and her family with promises of easy money and success. Eventually she uncovers his lies and discovers for the first time her important contributions to her family and community.