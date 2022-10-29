Sonic: Night of the Werehog

Not Available

One night of severe rain, Sonic and Chip come by an old mansion where they decide to take shelter. Whilst Sonic seems unfazed by the creepy surroundings, Chip is scared out of its wits. The mansion is inhabited by three scary - yet sweet - ghosts who like to play tricks on innocent visitors: A cute and girlish ghost who likes to collect photographs of her terrified guests. The remaining two boy ghosts compete for her attention by taking photographs of their scare victims. Their scariness is the key to popularity in the realm of ghosts. The boy ghosts are excited at the prospect of hunting their new and unusual guests, Sonic and Chip. Who will win the ultimate competition to her heart