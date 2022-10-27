Not Available

Sonny Boy

  • Drama
  • Romance
  • War

Waldemar Nods, a young man from Suriname, meets the older Dutch woman Rika van der Lans and they fall in love. In pre-WWII Netherlands they could not be more different. The one black, the other white, 17 years between them and on top of that Rika already has four children with another man. They love each other, but then Rika appears to be pregnant...

Sergio HasselbainkWaldemar Nods
Marcel HensemaWillem
Micha HulshofMarcel
Gijs BlomWim - 13 jaar
Ko ZandvlietWim - 19 jaar
Gaite JansenBertha - 15-26 year

