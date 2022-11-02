Trouble starts when Lars, a 25-year-old with few prospects for the future, discovers that an older man is fooling around with the teenage boys in his suburb. A terrible rage is triggered in Lars, and he embarks on a crusade to stop the abuser. But it soon spins out of control, and Lars' actions end up endangering those he set out to protect.
|Mikkel Bratt Silset
|Tim
|Henrik Mestad
|Hans
|Ingrid Bolsø Berdal
|Norunn
|Fredrik Stenberg Ditlev-Simonsen
|Victim
|Edward Schultheiss
|Jørgen
|Nils Jørgen Kaalstad
|Lars
