Sons

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Tordenfilm

Trouble starts when Lars, a 25-year-old with few prospects for the future, discovers that an older man is fooling around with the teenage boys in his suburb. A terrible rage is triggered in Lars, and he embarks on a crusade to stop the abuser. But it soon spins out of control, and Lars' actions end up endangering those he set out to protect.

Cast

Mikkel Bratt SilsetTim
Henrik MestadHans
Ingrid Bolsø BerdalNorunn
Fredrik Stenberg Ditlev-SimonsenVictim
Edward SchultheissJørgen
Nils Jørgen KaalstadLars

