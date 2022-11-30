Not Available

Soora Samhaaram is a 1988 Tamil language film starring Kamal Haasan in the role of police officer, ACP Athi Veerapandiyan. This medium budget action film also stars Nirosha (credited in title as Mythili), Nizhalgal Ravi, Pallavi and Kitti. Mani Rathnam's long time associate Krishnamurthy (Kitty) appears as villain Mohandas.Soora Samharam is well known for 2 major action scenes which was based from The Untouchables and Lethal Weapon. The story of the film is based on Peter Weir's 1985 acclaimed drama Witness.Kamal Hassan planned to follow Soora Samhaaram with big...