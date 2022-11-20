Sooriya Nagaram

Not Available

Here we have yet another love story in Tamil cinema on the lines of Balaji Sakthivel's Kadhal. When mechanic Vetrivel (Rahul) falls in love with Tamilselvi (Meera), her father Kathirvel (Udhayakumar) opposes the proposal as he is against inter-caste romance. At this point Vetrivel kills Meera's cousin and goes to Jail; after few years Meera's brother Senthil (Udhay) vows to unite the lovers. Will he succeed? How will the society reacts to inter-caste marriage? Watch out in Sooryanagaram! In the film, director Ma Chellamuthu has tried to address the Madura-based-caste-enmity issue. But the director forgets the fact that in recent times we have seen a number of film revolving such issue. There are strong traces of Balaji Sakthivel's Kadhal in this flick. Story and the screenplay seems to be the main culprit here which ends with an illogical climax. J.K. Venky's camera works is good so is Fen Viallee's music scores. Overall it's an old wine in old bottle!