Sophie's Choice

Sophie is the survivor of Nazi concentration camps who has found a reason to live in Nathan a sparkling if unsteady American Jew obsessed with the Holocaust. They befriend Stengo the movies narrator a young American writer new to New York City. But the happiness of Sophie and Nathan is endangered by her ghosts and his obsessions.
|Kevin Kline
|Nathan Landau
|Peter MacNicol
|Stingo
|Rita Karin
|Yetta
|Stephen D. Newman
|Larry
|Greta Turken
|Leslie Lapidus
|Josh Mostel
|Morris Fink
