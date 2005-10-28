Sophie Scholl: The Final Days

True story of Germany's most famous anti-Nazi heroine brought to thrilling, dramatic life. Sophie Scholl stars Julia Jentsch in a luminous performance as the fearless activist of the underground student resistance group, The White Rose. Armed with long-buried historical records of her incarceration, director Marc Rothemund expertly re-creates the last six days of Sophie Scholl's life.
|Julia Jentsch
|Sophie Magdalena Scholl
|Fabian Hinrichs
|Hans Scholl
|Alexander Held
|Robert Mohr
|Johanna Gastdorf
|Else Gebel
|André Hennicke
|Richter Dr. Roland Freisler
|Florian Stetter
|Christoph Probst
