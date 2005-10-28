2005

Sophie Scholl: The Final Days

  • Drama
  • History

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 28th, 2005

Studio

Goldkind Filmproduktion

True story of Germany's most famous anti-Nazi heroine brought to thrilling, dramatic life. Sophie Scholl stars Julia Jentsch in a luminous performance as the fearless activist of the underground student resistance group, The White Rose. Armed with long-buried historical records of her incarceration, director Marc Rothemund expertly re-creates the last six days of Sophie Scholl's life.

Cast

Julia JentschSophie Magdalena Scholl
Fabian HinrichsHans Scholl
Alexander HeldRobert Mohr
Johanna GastdorfElse Gebel
André HennickeRichter Dr. Roland Freisler
Florian StetterChristoph Probst

