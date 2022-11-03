Not Available

Sor Batalla

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    As punishment for participating in a game show a nun is sent to a small town. The chief and presidential hopeful municipal Instead, a pinko comecuras that attacks capitalism and refuses to let children be vaccinated and go to school, is opposed to the presence of the newcomer, but as the religious conquest people and helps to rescue the kidnapped daughter of the chief, the evil becomes good.

    Cast

    		David Reynoso
    		Lucha Villa
    		Germán Robles
    		Angelines Fernández
    		Azela Robinson
    		María Antonieta de las Nieves

    View Full Cast >

    Images