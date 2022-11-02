Not Available

Sorrel Flower

  • Comedy
  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Catherine is left unmarried and pregnant when her mobster sweetheart is killed in this gangster comedy. With the help of another unmarried mother-to-be, Catherine goes looking for the stash of cash buried by her lover before his death. Soon other thugs and her suspicious neighbors are following their every move in an attempt to recover the lost loot...

Cast

Renée Saint-CyrLa Directrice
Cécile VassortCécile
Jacqueline DoyenUne salope
Micheline LuccioniUne salope
Fanny RobianeL'Assistante sociale (as Fany Robiane)
Frédéric de PasqualePierrot la veine

