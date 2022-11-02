Sorrel Flower

Catherine is left unmarried and pregnant when her mobster sweetheart is killed in this gangster comedy. With the help of another unmarried mother-to-be, Catherine goes looking for the stash of cash buried by her lover before his death. Soon other thugs and her suspicious neighbors are following their every move in an attempt to recover the lost loot...
|Renée Saint-Cyr
|La Directrice
|Cécile Vassort
|Cécile
|Jacqueline Doyen
|Une salope
|Micheline Luccioni
|Une salope
|Fanny Robiane
|L'Assistante sociale (as Fany Robiane)
|Frédéric de Pasquale
|Pierrot la veine
View Full Cast >