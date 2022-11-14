Sotto Zero

Not Available

Street musicians Stan and Ollie have no success earning money in the dead of winter in a bad neighborhood. Their instruments are destroyed in an argument with a woman, but their luck seems to turn when Stan finds a wallet. They are chased by a thief, but are protected by a police officer. They share a meal with the policeman, but discover the wallet belongs to him. When the policeman discovers this he tells the waiter who throws them out of the restaurant and throws Stan upside down in a barrel of water.