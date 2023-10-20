2023

Soul Mates

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Mark Gantt

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 20th, 2023

Studio

Imani Media Group

This psychological thriller with elements of terror follows two unsuspecting strangers, Jason (Charlie Weber) and Allison (Annie Ilonzeh) who find themselves participants in a twisted new dating service, led by the Matchmaker (Neal McDonough), that forces the two singles inside a nightmarish maze designed to help them find their Soul Mate – or die trying.

Cast

Charlie WeberJason
Annie IlonzehAllison
Starletta DuPoisAllison's Grandmother Marie
Kayla EvaLiana
Taylor KrasneStunt actor (Server)

