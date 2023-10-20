Soul Mates

This psychological thriller with elements of terror follows two unsuspecting strangers, Jason (Charlie Weber) and Allison (Annie Ilonzeh) who find themselves participants in a twisted new dating service, led by the Matchmaker (Neal McDonough), that forces the two singles inside a nightmarish maze designed to help them find their Soul Mate – or die trying.
|Charlie Weber
|Jason
|Annie Ilonzeh
|Allison
|Starletta DuPois
|Allison's Grandmother Marie
|Kayla Eva
|Liana
|Taylor Krasne
|Stunt actor (Server)
View Full Cast >