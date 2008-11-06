2008

Soul Men

  • Comedy
  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 6th, 2008

Studio

Dimension Films

Two former backup soul singers, Louis (Samuel L. Jackson) and Floyd (Bernie Mac) who have not spoken to each other in 20 years reluctantly agree to travel across the country together to a reunion concert to honor their recently deceased lead singer (John Legend). Cleo (Sharon Leal), a beautiful young woman who is believed to be Floyd's daughter, accompanies them as a new singer.

Cast

Bernie MacFloyd Henderson
Sharon LealCleo
Adam HerschmanPhillip
Sean HayesDanny Epstein
Affion CrockettLester
Jackie LongZig-Zag

View Full Cast >

Images