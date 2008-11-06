Two former backup soul singers, Louis (Samuel L. Jackson) and Floyd (Bernie Mac) who have not spoken to each other in 20 years reluctantly agree to travel across the country together to a reunion concert to honor their recently deceased lead singer (John Legend). Cleo (Sharon Leal), a beautiful young woman who is believed to be Floyd's daughter, accompanies them as a new singer.
|Bernie Mac
|Floyd Henderson
|Sharon Leal
|Cleo
|Adam Herschman
|Phillip
|Sean Hayes
|Danny Epstein
|Affion Crockett
|Lester
|Jackie Long
|Zig-Zag
View Full Cast >