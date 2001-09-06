2001

Soul Survivors

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 6th, 2001

Studio

Not Available

A female collage co-ed freshman who was involved in a fatal car crash discovers she may not have survived the tragedy after all when she becomes caught between the world of the living and the dead A sort of limbo state of being between both the real and the spirit worlds in which the ghosts of the afterlife want to collect her, or even worse, use her body in its transition state to enter our world

Cast

Eliza DushkuAnnabel
Melissa SagemillerCassie
Wes BentleyMatt
Casey AffleckSean
Angela FeatherstoneRaven
Luke WilsonJude

View Full Cast >

Images