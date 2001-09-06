Soul Survivors

A female collage co-ed freshman who was involved in a fatal car crash discovers she may not have survived the tragedy after all when she becomes caught between the world of the living and the dead A sort of limbo state of being between both the real and the spirit worlds in which the ghosts of the afterlife want to collect her, or even worse, use her body in its transition state to enter our world
|Eliza Dushku
|Annabel
|Melissa Sagemiller
|Cassie
|Wes Bentley
|Matt
|Casey Affleck
|Sean
|Angela Featherstone
|Raven
|Luke Wilson
|Jude
