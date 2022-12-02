Souls Courageous

Not Available

Isabel Bradford, an orphan, keeps house for her grandfather, her sisters Ina and Marie, 18 and 10 years old, respectively, and her brother Harry, aged 16. Harry and his grandfather answer the call to arms. Ina meets a wounded volunteer carrying a message to the American general that the British are preparing to attack. She undertakes to carry the message and after a trying experience reaches the American camp and the soldiers advance to meet the enemy. In the meantime the British have attacked the settlement and a pair of drunken soldiers enter the Bradford cabin and attempt to force caresses upon Isabel. Capt. Burton, a British officer, arrives and hurls them aside. Isabel's heart flutters with emotion as she thanks the dashing officer, and he in turn is smitten with her charms. Later another detachment of soldiers make an attack and Isabel barricades the heavy door and fired the guns which her tiny sister loads.