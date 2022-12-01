Sound of Violence

Not Available

Alexis recovered her hearing during the brutal murder of her family when she was 10. The visceral experience awakened synesthetic abilities in her and started her on an orphaned path of self-discovery through the healing music of brutal violence. She goes on to pursue a career teaching and experimenting to find new sounds. She is supported and loved by her roommate Marie who is unaware of the dark secrets behind Alexis’ unique music and the part she unknowingly plays. Faced with the likelihood of losing her hearing again, Alexis relentlessly pursues her masterpiece through gruesome sound experiments on the human flesh. Her search for human sounds to add to her composition at any cost will escalate through her devastating designs. She won’t let anything stop her not even love.