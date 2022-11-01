Soup to Nuts

Mr. Schmidt's costume store is bankrupt because he spends his time on Rube Goldberg-style inventions; the creditors send a young manager who falls for Schmidt's niece Louise, but she'll have none of him. Schmidt's friends Ted, Queenie, and some goofy firemen try to help out; things come to a slapstick head when Louise needs rescuing from a fire.
|Moe Howard
|Fireman
|Shemp Howard
|Fireman
|Ted Healy
|Ted 'Teddy'
|Charles Winninger
|Otto Schmidt
|Frances McCoy
|Queenie
|George Bickel
|Gustav 'Gus' Klein
