South of Santa Fe

  • Western

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Republic Pictures

To get the three needed business men to visit the Stevens mine, Roy stages a ride with the Vacaros and has them as honored guests. Seeing a chance to make a lot of money, gangster Harmon joins the ride and then has his men kidnap the three. Having filmed a fake holdup earlier, he uses the film to convince the Sheriff that Roy and the boys were the Kidnapers.

Cast

Roy RogersRoy Rogers
George HayesGabby Whittaker
Paul FixJoe Keenan / Harmon
Arthur LoftPeter Moreland
Sam FlintHarold Prentiss
Jack KirkSheriff Benton

