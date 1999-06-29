1999

South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut

  • Animation
  • Comedy
  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 29th, 1999

Studio

Comedy Central Films

When the four boys see an R-rated movie featuring Canadians Terrance and Philip, they are pronounced "corrupted", and their parents pressure the United States to wage war against Canada.

Cast

Matt StoneKyle Broflovski / Kenny McCormick / Saddam Hussein / Terrance Henry Stoot / Big Gay Al / Ticket Taker / Stuart McCormick / Jimbo Kearn / Gerald Broflovski / Butters Stotch / Additional Voices (voice)
Mary Kay BergmanLiane Cartman / Sheila Broflovski / Sharon Marsh / Carol McCormick / Wendy Testaburger / Clitoris / Additional Voices (voice)
Isaac HayesChef Jerome McElroy (voice)
Jesse Brant HowellIke Broflovski (voice)
Anthony Cross-ThomasIke Broflovski (voice)
Franchesca CliffordIke Broflovski (voice)

View Full Cast >

Images