Not Available

The Stage Six actors, five chairs, one table and an ocean… Bound follows the fortunes of six trawlermen from Devon as they embark on one final voyage. Compelled by the threat of bankruptcy, fishing trawler ‘The Violet’ is forced out into treacherous weather. Competing against the overpowering force of nature, the tribulations of life with the opposite sex and each other’s egos, will they lose more than a way of life?