Souvent femme varie

Lord de Vere and his nephew have the good fortune to be ‘on the spot’ when the dainty Mrs. Dupont meets with an accident. Turning a sharp bend in the road, the car overturns, and its fair occupant is thrown into a ditch. From this embarrassing dilemma she is rescued by the two. The hospitality of Castle de Vere proves much to her satisfaction, while the knowledge of the fact that Mr. Dupont has been ‘wafted hence’ causes great satisfaction to the trip. Algy and his brother Rudolph are both led to believe that they are accepted suitors. Their surprise is great, however, when their noble uncle interrupts the duel, to which this rivalry has given birth, and introduces them to their future aunt, your truly, Madame Dupont.