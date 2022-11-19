Soviet Top Secret Weapons

Not Available

History Channel tells the story of two flawed secret weapons programs of the Soviet Union. During the Cold War, the Soviet Union boasted of the superiority of its weapons. A look at the inner workings of the Soviet military-industrial system reveals shortcomings in weapons systems that never lived up to their promises. For the entire period of the Cold War, a large proportion of the Soviet Union’s economy and massive scientific establishment was dedicated to the development and refinement of new and better weapons. During the 50s and 60s, the Soviet government’s paranoia about Western technical superiority was at its height.