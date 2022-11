Not Available

Alfredo is a powerful man living in his ranch. When family business gets in trouble, his father sends him to the capital, where he meets Fabiola, who is drowning in family debt. Under the influence of her mother, Fabiola is forced to seduce Alfredo to get money out of him, but she needs to accept his invitation to the ranch. There, Alfredo discovers Fabiola's true intentions and decides to teach her a lesson.