2008

Space Chimps

  • Animation
  • Family
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 16th, 2008

Studio

Studiopolis

Circus monkey Ham III works in a circus where he's regularly shot from a canon but he still lives in the shadow of his father's legacy. A natural born rebel against authority, Ham III is initially reluctant to go on a dangerous space mission to rescue a lost space probe, but away he goes, for lots of RIGHT STUFF-style astro-training alongside two highly prepared chimps, Luna and Titan.

Cast

Andy SambergHam III (voice)
Cheryl HinesLuna (voice)
Jeff DanielsZartog (voice)
Patrick WarburtonTitan (voice)
Kristin ChenowethKilowatt (voice)
Kenan ThompsonRingmaster (voice)

View Full Cast >

Images

2 More Images