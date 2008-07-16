Space Chimps

Circus monkey Ham III works in a circus where he's regularly shot from a canon but he still lives in the shadow of his father's legacy. A natural born rebel against authority, Ham III is initially reluctant to go on a dangerous space mission to rescue a lost space probe, but away he goes, for lots of RIGHT STUFF-style astro-training alongside two highly prepared chimps, Luna and Titan.
|Andy Samberg
|Ham III (voice)
|Cheryl Hines
|Luna (voice)
|Jeff Daniels
|Zartog (voice)
|Patrick Warburton
|Titan (voice)
|Kristin Chenoweth
|Kilowatt (voice)
|Kenan Thompson
|Ringmaster (voice)
