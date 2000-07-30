Space Cowboys

Frank Corvin, "Hawk" Hawkins, Jerry O'Neill and Tank Sullivan were hotdog members of Project DAEDALUS, the Air Force's test program for space travel. Their hopes were dashed in 1958 with the formation of NASA and the use of trained chimps. They blackmail their way into orbit when Russia's mysterious Ikon communications satellite's orbit begins to degrade and threatens to crash into Earth.
|Clint Eastwood
|Frank Corvin
|Tommy Lee Jones
|Hawk Hawkins
|Donald Sutherland
|Jerry O`Neill
|James Garner
|Tank Sullivan
|James Cromwell
|Bob Gerson
|Marcia Gay Harden
|Sara Holland
