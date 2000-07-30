2000

Space Cowboys

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 30th, 2000

Studio

Digital Image Associates

Frank Corvin, "Hawk" Hawkins, Jerry O'Neill and Tank Sullivan were hotdog members of Project DAEDALUS, the Air Force's test program for space travel. Their hopes were dashed in 1958 with the formation of NASA and the use of trained chimps. They blackmail their way into orbit when Russia's mysterious Ikon communications satellite's orbit begins to degrade and threatens to crash into Earth.

Cast

Clint EastwoodFrank Corvin
Tommy Lee JonesHawk Hawkins
Donald SutherlandJerry O`Neill
James GarnerTank Sullivan
James CromwellBob Gerson
Marcia Gay HardenSara Holland

