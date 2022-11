Not Available

Space Ghost in his 40s is no longer a super hero, and now he even goes by his real name Tad Ghostal. Old-time superhero Space Ghost retires from the life-saving business and recruits his (imprisoned) nemeses Zorak and Moltar to assist him in his new life: as a late night talk show host. (Birdman was to be the host, but it was discovered that he could not function after dark without the solar energy.)