Every day, a Romanian woman walks down a path near the Bijlmer prison in southeast Amsterdam. She then sits down on the bank, in front of a ditch where ducks and coots innocently splash about. A dragonfly sits on a stretch of barbed wire, a contradictory image in this unfriendly environment. The woman looks up, past the concrete wall and barbed wire, to the high white towers and their many dark windows. Behind one of them is her boyfriend. She shouts loving things to him and he replies. They talk about small details of daily life, like what they've eaten, what's on television - they even squabble. The man is locked up, but so too is his girlfriend down by the waterside. The filmmaker stays out of the picture, and there is no voice-over. It's the silence that speaks in Space in Between.