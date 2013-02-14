Space Milkshake

Four low-ranking astronauts are stuck together on an orbital Sanitation Station after they bring a mysterious device aboard their ship and all life on Earth disappears. Little do they know they are about to come under attack by a mutating rubber duck named Gary, who wants to open a portal to his evil dimension and take over the Universe.
|Billy Boyd
|Cpt. Anton Balvenie
|Kristin Kreuk
|Lt. Tilda Gennaro
|Amanda Tapping
|Valentina
|Robin Dunne
|Jimmy Anderson
|George Takei
|Gary (voice)
|Amy Matysio
|Wendi (voice)
