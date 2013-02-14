2013

Space Milkshake

  • Science Fiction
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 14th, 2013

Studio

Not Available

Four low-ranking astronauts are stuck together on an orbital Sanitation Station after they bring a mysterious device aboard their ship and all life on Earth disappears. Little do they know they are about to come under attack by a mutating rubber duck named Gary, who wants to open a portal to his evil dimension and take over the Universe.

Cast

Billy BoydCpt. Anton Balvenie
Kristin KreukLt. Tilda Gennaro
Amanda TappingValentina
Robin DunneJimmy Anderson
George TakeiGary (voice)
Amy MatysioWendi (voice)

View Full Cast >

Images