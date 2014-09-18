2014

Space Station 76

  • Drama
  • Comedy
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 18th, 2014

Studio

Om Films

A comedic drama about a group of people (and several robots) living on a space station in a 1970’s-version of the future. When a new Assistant Captain arrives, she inadvertently ignites tensions among the crew, prompting them to confront their darkest secrets. Barely contained lust, jealousy, and anger all bubble to the surface, becoming just as dangerous as the asteroid that’s heading right for them.

Cast

Matt BomerTed
Jerry O'ConnellSteve
Liv TylerJessica
Marisa CoughlanMisty
Patrick WilsonCaptain Glenn
Kali RochaDonna

View Full Cast >

Images