Spaceballs

When the nefarious Dark Helmet hatches a plan to snatch Princess Vespa and steal her planet's air, space-bum-for-hire Lone Starr and his clueless sidekick fly to the rescue. Along the way, they meet Yogurt, who puts Lone Starr wise to the power of "The Schwartz." Can he master it in time to save the day?
|Rick Moranis
|Dark Helmet
|Bill Pullman
|Lone Starr
|Daphne Zuniga
|Princess Vespa
|John Candy
|Barfolemew \'Barf\'
|George Wyner
|Colonel Sandurz
|Joan Rivers
|Dot Matrix (voice)
View Full Cast >