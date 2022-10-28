Not Available

Sparrows

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Pegasus Pictures

The story follows a 16-year-old Icelandic boy, Ari, who lives with his mother in Reykjavík, She has to leave the country for a new job, sending him back to the small town of his youth. There he finds his old friend, suddenly a young woman with a tricky romantic relationship; and his father has become a victim of the financial crisis.

Cast

Atli Óskar FjalarssonAri
Ingvar Eggert SigurðssonGunnar
Kristbjörg KjeldGrandmother
Rakel Björk BjörnsdóttirLara
Pálmi GestssonDiddi
Valgeir SkagfjörðBassi

Images