The story follows a 16-year-old Icelandic boy, Ari, who lives with his mother in Reykjavík, She has to leave the country for a new job, sending him back to the small town of his youth. There he finds his old friend, suddenly a young woman with a tricky romantic relationship; and his father has become a victim of the financial crisis.
|Atli Óskar Fjalarsson
|Ari
|Ingvar Eggert Sigurðsson
|Gunnar
|Kristbjörg Kjeld
|Grandmother
|Rakel Björk Björnsdóttir
|Lara
|Pálmi Gestsson
|Diddi
|Valgeir Skagfjörð
|Bassi
